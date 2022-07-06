Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.35 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.98 EPS.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $95.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $491,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

