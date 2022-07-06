Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.35 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.98 EPS.
NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $95.43.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $491,000.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
