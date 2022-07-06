ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ON opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

