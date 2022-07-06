Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Down 18.8% in June

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:OCC opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. Optical Cable has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Optical Cable by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Optical Cable in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Optical Cable by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

