Opus Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,580,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,235,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,543. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

