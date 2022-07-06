Opus Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,602 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.43. 138,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,678,629. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

