Opus Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.9% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 335,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,617,000 after buying an additional 121,437 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 108,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 59,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.02. 34,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,720,319. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.44.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.