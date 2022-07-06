Opus Capital Group LLC Has $39.04 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,063,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,888 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 7.6% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $39,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.71. 72,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,678,068. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

