Opus Capital Group LLC Has $8.22 Million Stake in Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF were worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFMF. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,438 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.14.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.