Opus Capital Group LLC Invests $436,000 in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,240 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 41,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 24,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,555. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $44.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTNX. Barclays began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nutanix to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.73.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $40,317.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,107.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $241,471.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 177,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,779.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $1,193,438. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

