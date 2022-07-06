Opus Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,826,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 142,902 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,349,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,586,000 after acquiring an additional 875,904 shares in the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.18. The stock had a trading volume of 90,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,091,213. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,385.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $463,999.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,999.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 93,275 shares of company stock worth $3,423,956 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

