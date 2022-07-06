Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.04-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.38 billion-$11.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.22 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.26.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle stock opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $191.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.84.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last quarter. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 23.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.2% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.