Origin Sport (ORS) Market Cap Tops $1.27 Million

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $89,605.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00057974 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00011293 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000765 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

