Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.97

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 43740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of C$127.47 million and a PE ratio of -4.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.15.

Get Osino Resources alerts:

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of December 31, 2021, it had 14 exploration licenses covering 153,658 hectares located in Namibia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.