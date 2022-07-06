Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,995,902,000 after purchasing an additional 580,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,080,985,000 after purchasing an additional 406,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $831,839,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,109,000 after purchasing an additional 848,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $6,105,467.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,480,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,288,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 496,021 shares worth $26,404,820. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

BX opened at $94.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.53. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

