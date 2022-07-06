Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,277.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,430 shares of company stock worth $9,076,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $168.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

