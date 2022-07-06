Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.33% of North American Construction Group worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 139,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 44,155 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth $7,559,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 685,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NYSE:NOA opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $139.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0623 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

North American Construction Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.