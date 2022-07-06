Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,413,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404,285 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $672,023,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,410.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,294,000 after buying an additional 3,682,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 612.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,837,000 after buying an additional 3,535,155 shares during the period. Finally, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,421,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.62. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.152 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 18.67%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

