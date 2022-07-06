Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 5.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 8.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of LW stock opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.15. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Profile (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.