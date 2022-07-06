Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Purchases 405 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,196,000 after buying an additional 517,377 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,783,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.99.

NYSE MGM opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

