Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Purchases 6,624 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 106.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.0% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.06.

Shares of DE stock opened at $292.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.22. Deere & Company has a one year low of $287.71 and a one year high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.