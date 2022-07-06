Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 252 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.60%.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.31.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

