Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 2,546 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 298.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth $16,398,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 240,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.95 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

