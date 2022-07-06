Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $378.60. 6,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.05 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $393.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

