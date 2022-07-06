Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.1% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $417.70. 16,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,848. The company has a market capitalization of $111.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $432.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

