Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

In related news, insider Tim A. Levenda acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 163,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allen Hugli bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $49,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,100 shares of company stock worth $196,268 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTVE. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 17.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 8.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 14.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,195,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after buying an additional 39,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

