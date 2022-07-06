Pallapay Price Tops $0.0105 on Exchanges (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Pallapay has a total market cap of $7.79 million and $263,448.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,366.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,011.84 or 0.09890952 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00133730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00096321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002259 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded up 15,746% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

