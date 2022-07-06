Paragon Banking Group PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 9.40 (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PAG stock opened at GBX 487 ($5.90) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 486.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 516.03. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27. Paragon Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 408.80 ($4.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 619 ($7.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.83, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In related news, insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 3,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.01) per share, with a total value of £18,545.44 ($22,457.54).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.78) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 630 ($7.63) to GBX 650 ($7.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

