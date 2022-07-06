Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.31.

Shares of PH traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,146. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

