Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.48. 11,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,049,877. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.