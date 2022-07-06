Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $404,000 Holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 167,259 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 898,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,894,000 after buying an additional 201,784 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 623,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,733,000 after buying an additional 32,623 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 195,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 44,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,493,000.

NYSEARCA:SPD traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $26.51. 148,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,330. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.07. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $33.48.

