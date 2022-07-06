Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY traded down $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $377.88. 779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,910. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $344.66 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.76.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $505.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

