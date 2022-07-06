Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 212 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.83. 1,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,112. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.94.

