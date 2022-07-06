Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,409 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLDM. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $275,156,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,209,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,687 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,898,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,083,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,144,000 after purchasing an additional 846,567 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $12,057,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

GLDM traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.89. 20,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,154. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.61. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.