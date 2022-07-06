Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.11-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.93 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.77.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.66. 3,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,118. Paychex has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.84 and a 200-day moving average of $124.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

