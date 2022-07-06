PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Plans Dividend of $0.08

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

PCM Fund stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. PCM Fund has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PCM Fund stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.20% of PCM Fund worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.