Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam reduced its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,137 shares during the period. Tobam owned approximately 0.19% of Peloton Interactive worth $16,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,713,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,933,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,195,000 after purchasing an additional 320,850 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,832,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,659,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,706,000 after purchasing an additional 372,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 190,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,124,663. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The firm had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $51.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

