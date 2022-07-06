Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 13,623 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $236,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3,402.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

