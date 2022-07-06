Pendal Group Ltd Has $18.57 Million Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $18,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAP. UBS Group downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

