Pendal Group Ltd Has $20.99 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $20,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,466,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,802.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,993,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,176 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 28.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $7,495,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 272,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

Suncor Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.