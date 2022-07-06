Pendal Group Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,563 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 1.13% of International Seaways worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in International Seaways by 5.4% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in International Seaways by 11.9% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,325 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth $2,348,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $156,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown acquired 131,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.74 per share, with a total value of $2,723,327.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,166,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,380,593.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $642,940. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INSW opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $101.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently -15.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSW. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

