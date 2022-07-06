Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,140 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 581.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth about $12,434,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 162,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,729 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFG. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

Shares of WFG opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $102.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.14.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.01%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

