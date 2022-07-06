Pendal Group Ltd Raises Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,745 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Primo Water worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170,012 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,550,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,997,000 after purchasing an additional 728,532 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,261,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,768,000 after purchasing an additional 26,251 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth $67,356,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Primo Water by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,494,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,971,000 after purchasing an additional 179,191 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -685.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.19 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,400.00%.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

