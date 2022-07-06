Pendal Group Ltd Raises Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 498,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,877 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $12,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

INFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

