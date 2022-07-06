Pendal Group Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 196.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,393 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,471 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Waste Connections by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,650,000 after purchasing an additional 722,146 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,936,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,910,000 after purchasing an additional 567,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $575,800,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Waste Connections by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,785,000 after purchasing an additional 764,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN stock opened at $124.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $145.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.49 and its 200 day moving average is $129.05.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank cut Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

Waste Connections Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.