Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Raises Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 29,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 69,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,221. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -833.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPP. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.45.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

