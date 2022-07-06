Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Reduces Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $65.01. 23,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.42 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.40.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

