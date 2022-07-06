Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 10,000 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey makes up approximately 1.9% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,897,000 after purchasing an additional 722,076 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $42,483,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8,087.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,199,000 after acquiring an additional 315,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.88. 26,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $87.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.51. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.66.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 153.62%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

