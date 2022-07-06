Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 8,000 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group makes up 1.4% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.24. 48,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.96%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

