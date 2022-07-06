PEPS Coin (PEPS) Hits Market Cap of $1.10 Million

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $247.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006374 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000406 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00143068 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000542 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

