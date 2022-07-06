PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.8% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $169.01 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.77 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $233.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

